Weber State football opens spring camp with high expectations

OGDEN — With expectations at their peak, questions loom for Weber State football as it opened spring practice Wednesday at Stewart Stadium.

Last season finished with a gut-wrenching loss to No. 1 James Madison in the FCS quarterfinals. Now, the Wildcats want to pick up where they left off.

“I’ve been talking to a bunch of vets on the team and for us, I feel like it’s either a national championship or bust,” senior running back Treshawn Garrett said. “We finished great, but we’re a new team this year. We need to pick it up and go to that next level.”

Wednesday may have been the first of many long spring practices as the 2018 opener is still 169 days away, but head coach Jay Hill hopes everyone embraces those high expectations.

“I want the expectations for the coaches and the players to be much higher. Amongst the fans, expectations should be higher every year,” Hill said. “That’s what we want. That’s what we always wanted since I’ve been here.

“We owe it to the fans and to the other players and to the other coaches to do that — to put our best foot forward and to get better each year. Now we’ve just got to go out and do it.”

Key players like quarterback Stefan Cantwell, All-American tight end Andrew Vollert, NFL prospect cornerback Taron Johnson, and defensive tackle McKay Murphy, among others, have used their eligibility and leave big shoes to fill. Coaches will use the next few weeks to get a first look at new players who might be able to do so.

While those impact players have moved on, Hill is confident in his returning starters — eight on offense and six on defense — to lead the way.

“Replacing those key seniors that we lost is the major question mark,” Hill said. “This is a pretty veteran team. We lost a lot of key guys off of last year’s team, but not very many. Most of these guys have played for us.”

The most pressing question is who will replace Cantwell at quarterback. There are seven quarterbacks on the spring roster, including junior Justin Shaw and senior Boise State transfer Rathen Ricedorff.

At practice Wednesday, it was redshirt sophomore and Lone Peak product Braden Miles taking snaps with the starters, but it will be some time before the coaching staff finds the man for the job.

“They’re all going to get reps with the 1s and the 2s,” Hill said. “I’ll know a lot more in about eight or nine practice as to who’s starting to step up. Right now it’s just seven-on-seven. When we get the pads on next week and there’s some pressure in their faces, we’ll see who steps up.

“I like the potential of the group, but one of those guys has got to separate himself. We were in the same boat last year.”

Hill will lead 13 more practices leading up to the annual spring game, which will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14.

Contact sports reporter Brandon Garside at bgarside@standard.net, on Twitter @BrandonGarside and on Facebook.com/BrandonGarsideSE.