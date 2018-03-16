OGDEN — Day two is in the books for Weber State football’s spring camp and some position changes have emerged.

Junior Justin Shaw, the former Fremont High quarterback, is now playing receiver. Head coach Jay Hill said the decision came as a result of the number of quarterbacks coming into the program through recruiting, and a need in the receiving corps for Shaw’s body type.

“Justin’s always been athletic. He can run, he’s long. We lacked, in our offense, a big, tall, pass-catching wide receiver,” Hill said. “With the loss of (Andrew) Vollert, there’s an opportunity for someone in the middle of the field to be able to basically fill Vollert’s shoes.

“Justin was the closest thing that we had in our program to that. Where we had recruited those other quarterbacks, it just made sense to see if that fit was the right one.”

Hill called Shaw a team-first player and said the West Haven product has embraced the new role.

Junior TyJuan Prince has been moved from receiver to defensive back, a move Hill said he considered earlier in Prince’s career. Playmaker Xequille Harry and NFL prospect Taron Johnson have left a void at the position and Hill expects Prince to fill it.

“TyJuan is one of those guys who I see as an elite corner,” Hill said. “He can move his feet, he’s got length, he’s got great speed and good ball skills for a DB.

“A lot of our best DBs that we coached when I was at the University of Utah were offensive players when we first got there, and then we converted them to defensive backs. TyJuan just fit that mold, and has for a couple of years.”

Questions at quarterback

When camp opened Wednesday, Hill said little can be learned about the quarterback position until the team is in full pads. Friday, freshman Kaden Jenks, sophomore Braden Miles and senior Rathen Ricedorff each saw reps as they continue to learn the offense.

“There’s a lot to learn from who can do what, who can play in stress, and who cannot,” offensive coordinator Dave Schramm said. “One will emerge eventually ... We haven’t even played football. We’re just running around in our underwear right now.

“We probably won’t have a decision on that until 10 days before the first game,” Schramm said.

Camp continues next week and wraps up April 14 with the annual spring game.

Potential starting punter?

Departed all-conference punter Jacob DeMaio was crucial to the Wildcats’ team success over the last two years, but junior punter Doug Lloyd had a flash of brilliance in Friday’s practice.

The Australian connected on a ball that perfectly spiraled high in the air, well over the head of senior returner Jawian Harrison. The ball found its way to the sideline and out of bounds at the 1-yard line for a 75-yard punt.

The sequence was met with hoots and hollers from players and coaches.

