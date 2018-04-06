Weber State football: QBs making progress; offense will change based on starter

OGDEN — Weber State head football coach Jay Hill won’t name a starter at quarterback until fall, but whoever he picks between the three players taking reps will change how the offense plays.

Senior Rathen Ricedorff appears to be the quickest and the biggest dual-threat. Sophomore Braden Miles threw 5 of 9 in 11-on-11 drills Thursday, with one incompletion coming on a receiver drop. Freshman Kaden Jenks had the most impressive stint Thursday, however, throwing a string of four straight completions in one drive.

Pass completions have been consistent among all three quarterbacks.

MORE WSU: Quarterbacks gaining poise, team looking for depth

“The quarterbacks probably had their best day today. We’ve got a ways to go still, but there’s a lot of want-to and a lot of care there,” Hill said.

“Whoever ends up being our quarterback, the offense will change a little bit to play to their strengths. They’re all different in a way, and what the offense will be, in a way, will be geared towards whoever does become our starter.”

Last week, Hill said the offensive playbook was bigger than its ever been in his tenure, but said Thursday it will shrink to complement the skill set of the team’s future starter.

Though he may not know who will start, Hill is confident his team will have success at quarterback.

“We’re going to have a guy,” Hill said. “Coach (Dave) Schramm and Coach (Kelly) Bills do great jobs at developing those guys and they will be ready. Right now, they’re not ready. We just trust the process. We will have a guy that will help us win games, so we’ll be fine.”

Hill said a key improvement he’d like to see with his quarterbacks is taking better charge of the offense.

One of the Wildcats’ key camp quests is looking for players to step into the roles once filled by Andrew Vollert and Tui Satuala at tight end, and Taron Johnson and Xequille Harry at defensive back.

“The young DBs have stepped up, which has been good,” Hill said. “Eddie Heckard’s done a better job. Some of the guys that were with us last year but didn’t play a lot — like Parker Preator, who was injured a lot last year, is starting to emerge and is doing some good things.

“Keilan Benjamin is doing a lot of good things this spring, so I’ve seen that group get better.”

At tight end, senior Raphael Longangu and freshman Justin Malone have made plays and offered a glimpse of hope for the position.

Weber State has four scheduled practices remaining before wrapping up spring camp with a scrimmage at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14.

Contact sports reporter Brandon Garside at bgarside@standard.net, on Twitter @BrandonGarside and on Facebook.com/BrandonGarsideSE.