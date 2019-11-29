WASHINGTON TERRACE — The annual holiday offering at Bev’s Terrace Plaza Playhouse, “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol,” opens here Friday, Nov. 29.
The heartwarming musical tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three ghosts who teach him the true meaning of Christmas.
The production features two alternating casts, with Scrooge played by Kim Florence in one and Mark Daniels in the other. It is directed by Jacci Florence.
The musical will offer up 22 performances between Nov. 29 and Dec. 23 at the theater, 99 E. 4700 South. Shows run various times Mondays through Saturdays.
Tickets are $15 to $17 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students, children and military.
For tickets or more information, visit terraceplayhouse.com or call 801-393-0070.