The holidays are well-suited to the warm piano and cello combination of the Piano Guys, a group that originated in St. George and became a YouTube sensation with its mashups of classical and contemporary songs.
Pianist Jon Schmidt and cellist Steven Sharp Nelson front this collaboration, which also features videographer Paul Anderson and music producer Al van der Beek.
The foursome’s 2012 album, “A Family Christmas,” is worth a listen if for no other reason than their achingly beautiful rendition of “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel.” Throw in creative covers like “Where Are You Christmas?” and “Carol of the Bells,” and you’ve got the soundtrack for your next classy holiday gathering.
And if you simply can’t get enough of The Piano Guys this December, there’s always the 2017 album “Christmas Together.”