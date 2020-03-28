Dec. 1, 2018
In possibly the most momentous day of home contests in Weber State history, the men's basketball team capped the day by racing to a win over BYU, snapping a 15-game losing streak in the series.
WSU football walloped SEMO 48-23 earlier in the day to score a second-round home playoff win. Then the Wildcats took the court at The Dee for a track meet.
The first half played out as close as a game could in a high-scoring 20 minutes. Weber State led 47-46 at the break after 15 lead changes and eight ties.
In an overwhelming offensive display, Weber State scored 66 points in the second half, creating the distance by trading BYU's 2-pointers for its own 3-pointers in three straight possessions and by scoring 31 points in the opening 10 minutes.
Jerrick Harding scored 30 points and Cody John 22 in the contest. WSU made 11 3-pointers and was 28 of 38 from the foul line — with half of those attempts coming in the final 2:40. Yoeli Childs scored 31 for BYU.