In this Dec. 1, 2018, photo, Weber State's Jerrick Harding, left, passes out of the paint against the defense of BYU players Connor Harding (44) and Yoeli Childs (23) at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.

 BEN DORGER, Standard-Examiner

Dec. 1, 2018

Weber State 113, BYU 103

In possibly the most momentous day of home contests in Weber State history, the men's basketball team capped the day by racing to a win over BYU, snapping a 15-game losing streak in the series.

WSU football walloped SEMO 48-23 earlier in the day to score a second-round home playoff win. Then the Wildcats took the court at The Dee for a track meet.

The first half played out as close as a game could in a high-scoring 20 minutes. Weber State led 47-46 at the break after 15 lead changes and eight ties.

In an overwhelming offensive display, Weber State scored 66 points in the second half, creating the distance by trading BYU's 2-pointers for its own 3-pointers in three straight possessions and by scoring 31 points in the opening 10 minutes.

Jerrick Harding scored 30 points and Cody John 22 in the contest. WSU made 11 3-pointers and was 28 of 38 from the foul line — with half of those attempts coming in the final 2:40. Yoeli Childs scored 31 for BYU.

