LAYTON — The city’s patriotic tradition returns this weekend with “Voices of Liberty” at the Kenley Amphitheater.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in the amphitheater, 403 N. Wasatch Drive. Admission is free.
In addition to live entertainment, “Voices of Liberty” will also include the presentation of the annual Hometown Heroes awards.
The performance is part of the Davis Arts Council’s Free Sunday Night Concert Series.
More information is available at www.davisarts.org or by calling 801-546-8575.