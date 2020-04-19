Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary!: Bill and Pat Morgan

The children of Bill and Pat Morgan, Layton, UT, are excited to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents. William J. Morgan and Patricia Patterson were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on April 17, 1970. They met at Univac in Salt Lake City and it was love at first date when Bill took her horseback riding. They have been blessed with four children; Matt (Shelly) Morgan, Kristi (Tom) Dingman, Alysa (Aaron) Sargent, and Kellie (Kyle) Scott. Bill and Pat also have 14 grandchildren and are waiting patiently for great-grand children. They love to have adventures that include golfing, hiking, fine dining, shopping, socializing with friends, and hosting family celebrations. We look forward to a future anniversary celebration with family which will be held at the Homestead in Heber. Congratulations mom and dad, we love you!
