Happy Anniversary!: Glenn & Alison Driggs

Glenn Driggs and Alison Tippetts, were married on October 2, 1969, in the Logan LDS Temple. They have six children: Michael, Heather, Daniel, Shaun, Matthew, and Heidi, plus three lovely daughters-in-law, Amelia, Mandy and Jill, and one practically perfect son-in-law, Joshua. They also have 11 more awesome than average grandchildren: Skyler, Haylee, Sarah, Reagan, Madelynn, Shad, Olivia, Ian, Sawyer, Jacob, and Sophia.
Glenn and Alison were both born and raised in the Ogden area and met on their very first day of high school in Commercial Art class at the original Weber High school. After graduation, Glenn joined the military and Alison started school at Weber State. They were married one year later and left for Florida, where Glenn had been transferred for schooling, also living in California, Illinois, Texas, Italy, Utah, Germany, Portugal, and New Mexico. Wherever they've lived over the years, they have supported each other in many church callings and life. They've tried to always make it their motto to "Bloom Where You're Planted!" They have been blessed to travel and experience and enjoy many different countries, cultures, and religions. After retiring from the military, Glenn worked for the Boeing Company in Mesa, AZ for many years, retiring in 2015.
Glenn and Alison especially enjoy being with their family and spoiling their grandchildren. They also love traveling together and spending time with friends.
Family and friends are invited to help celebrate their 50 years of marriage at an Open House on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. at the Marriott-Slaterville City Offices (1570 W. 400 N., Marriott- Slaterville UT).