Happy 75th Anniversary!: Addie Hall Blodgett and Earl Blodgett

Addie and Earl were married on 18 Mar. 1945 at Selfridge AFB, Michigan.
They both retired from Hill AFB and Backus Business Machines. Earl enjoyed traveling, buying new cars and working on Demolition derby cars. Addie sewing, crocheting and quilting. Together they make and sell gorgeous Christmas stockings they have shipped all over the world. They have three daughters Linda Skeen (Gilbert), Terri Jurkiewicz (Richard), and Cheryl Hill (Terry), seven grand children and nine great grandchildren who lovingly call them GG and GPA. They celebrated with Terri and Cheryl and spouses with a trip to Orlando Fl. enjoying Disney theme parks and a visit with a grandson. A Open House celebration for friends and family will be announced later hosted by Linda.. A card shower can be sent to them at this time. Share messages with the family or get information on open house at: earlandaddie75th@gmail.com
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY # 1 MOM AND DAD