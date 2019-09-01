Happy 50th Anniversary!: Brent and Elena Hadley

Brent and Elena were married August 27, 1969, in Ogden, Utah. They were sealed in the Ogden Temple on March 18, 1978. They have eight children, 31 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Brent and Elena met while working together at Smith's Food King Bakery in Riverdale and were married six months later.
Elena is retired from McKay Dee Hospital as Diet Tech. Brent is working at IHC as a Master Baker, where he has worked for the past 27 years.
They love just being together and spending time with their family.