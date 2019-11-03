Happy 75th Anniversary!: Carl Ray and Avon Wiese

Ray and Avon met in the summer of 1942, while working at the Paramount Ice Cream Company. They became High School sweethearts while attending Ogden High School. They were married on November 4, 1944, in Mineral Wells Texas where Ray was stationed in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Ray worked for more than 30 years for the U.S. Postal Service in Ogden while also serving in the Army reserves and Avon worked for Van Kampen Furniture Store and ZCMI in Ogden.
They retired in 1981 and has spent some of the past 39 years traveling in the United States and Canada visiting LDS Temples.
They are active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have had many callings through the years. Their most loved calling was that of being ordinance workers in the Ogden temple which they had the pleasure of for many years. They spend considerable time with their children, Doug and Joy Wiese, Bruce Wiese and Rick and Jill Hadley, and their 12 grandchildren, and 45 Great Grandchildren. They love each and every one of these children and are proud of their accomplishments.
They will be honored with a family dinner with all of their family on November 4, 2019. Friends may visit from 7:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at the Harrisville Cabin at 725 W. Harrisville Road.