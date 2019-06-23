Happy 50th Anniversary!: Darryl and Karen Marcus Pilgreen

The adventure continues.......^
Darryl first saw Karen while "cruising the boulevard" in September of 1968. Both Karen and Darryl had graduated from high school the previous June. Karen graduated from Ogden High School and Darryl from Ben Lomond High School. Darryl made a few phone calls to track Karen down after that night on the boulevard. A mutual friend called Karen and asked if she would like to meet Darryl. The first question Karen asked before agreeing to a date was, "what kind of car does he drive?" The second question was, "Is he clean cut?" Karen was nothing if not practical. The first date was a disaster because Darryl's reputation preceded him. Eventually they straightened things out and Karen and Darryl have been together ever since.
Marriage was on the horizon in the spring of 1969, and Karen's father, Ross, offered to pay Darryl to "hit the road." Thank goodness Darryl did not take the money. Their journey started way back on June 26, 1969, when a young Karen and Darryl said "I do" at the First United Methodist Church.
Karen and Darryl eventually settled and raised a family in North Ogden. They recently moved to a new home in Farr West. They have two daughters, Jen Pilgreen (Liz) and Lindsey (Kurt) Walker and four grandchildren, Kendall, Nico, Harlow and Portia.
Darryl served proudly as an Ogden City Firefighter and after retirement, worked for Overland West Incorporated. Karen retired from Weber School District. They have spent their retirement traveling, laughing, bickering and spoiling their grandchildren. Darryl loves to tease Karen by saying he should have taken the money and "hit the road."
Happy 50th wedding anniversary mom and dad. We love you!
The family will celebrate with a private dinner held in their honor.