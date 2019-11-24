Happy 50th Anniversary!: Dee & Margo Staples

Dee and Margo Staples are proud to announce the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married on November 21, 1969, in the Salt Lake Temple. They met while attending college at Weber State. They have shared a happy life together with their family and friends. They have lived in Layton for most of their marriage.
They will be celebrating their 50th anniversary with their 5 children and 10 grandchildren in Hawaii. How long is 50 years? It's 18,250 days, 438,000 hours, and 26,280,000 minutes. Above all, it's one blessed family.
Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad. We love you.