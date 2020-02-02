Happy 50th Anniversary!: Doug and Linda (Harris) Nay

The children of Doug and Linda (Harris) Nay happily announce their parents^ 50th wedding anniversary.
Doug and Linda were married on January 30, 1970, in the Logan temple. They have been blessed with six children, all boys but five and 13 amazing grandchildren. Linda has her own beauty shop, "The Pit", and championed their home front while Doug put in 35 years with the Government, retiring from H.A.F.B in 2006. Together they served a 5 ^ year Guest Service Mission at Salt Lake City Temple Square for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They enjoy being out in nature^s beauty whether it's working in the yard or playing on the golf course. But it is no secret that their days and schedules are driven by the actions of their pride and joy, or as dad would say "my legacy in mortality is my posterity". Spending time with family and supporting their grandchildren in all their adventures is their favorite pastime.
Today as both of you look back with happiness and pride,
Upon the fifty cherished years that you've spent side by side,
May every memory that you share of dreams you've seen come true,
Help make this special Golden day a happy one for you!
Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you!