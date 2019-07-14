Happy 50th Anniversary!: Ellis and Sheryl Rees

Ellis and Sheryl Rees are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! Sweethearts since the age of 14, they were sealed in the Ogden Temple on July 11, 1969, and have enjoyed living in the Ogden area for most of their married lives.
Following in his father's footsteps, Ellis has been a general contractor for over 50 years and refuses to retire. He is currently building his youngest son a home. Along with raising kids, Sheryl taught 3rd grade for 22 years and recently retired from Pioneer Elementary School. She now enjoys time spent with her grandkids, sister, family, friends, and whoever is willing to be "busy" with her.
Ellis and Sheryl are the proud (and likely perplexed/exasperated) parents of six children: Jason Rees, Heidi Perry (Lance), Summer Patterson (Zack), Ashley Rees, Jacob Rees (Teisha), and Jessica Slater (Kyley). They have enjoyed the upgrade from parent to grandparent with their ten grandchildren: Brayden, Hannah, Brenan, Keagan, Gavin, Jadyn, Berlyn, Rees, Haylei and Remi. Along with their children/grandchildren, Ellis and Sheryl's home has always welcomed "extra children"over the years who have loved being treated like family.
Help us celebrate best friends who banter like an old married couple, flirt like 14 year olds, and are an example of devotion and eternal love! Please email your memories and/or congratulations to:
Heidi@waterfallcanyon.com for compilation.