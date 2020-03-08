Happy 60th Anniversary!: Gary & Susan Hamblin Nye

Celebrating our 60th wedding Anniversary are Gary and Susan Hamblin Nye of Marriott Slaterville City, (MSC) we were married February 29, 1960, in Clearfield, Utah, we celebrated our anniversary last Saturday at a dinner with family at Jerimiah's. We both worked and retired from Hill AFB in 2002.
He was born in Ogden to Donald 0. and Afton Butler Nye and is the oldest of nine siblings, Ron, Lenard, Curt, Connie, Ty, Dawn, Debby, Annette and Teresa. His hobbies are working on VW's of all kinds, in his shop, traveling, and camping.
She was born in Clearfield Utah to Elton and Edna Higley Hamblin and is the youngest of four siblings, Neldon, Roland, Carl and JoeAnne. Her hobbies are scrapbooking, traveling, and camping.
We are so very grateful for our family. Our children Dee and (Judy) Nye of MSC, Tammi (deceased) (Brent) Field of Roy, and Jackie Toenjes of West Haven. We have been Blessed with 15 Grandchildren, 16 Great-Grandchildren, with 5 more on the way, we are sooo very proud of each and every one of them. We are grateful members of the Heritage LDS Ward in Marriott Slaterville.