Happy 70th Anniversary!: Glen & Naudine Jensen

Congratulations to our wonderful parents Glen and Naudine Jensen who will be celebrating their 70th anniversary. They were married on November 11, 1949, in Ogden Utah.
Both Glen and Naudine were born and raised in Ogden and were childhood sweethearts. On Naudine's graduation day from Ogden High School, Glen proposed.
After graduating from high school in 1946, Glen enlisted in the military where he served as a medic and paratrooper. He attended medical school in Japan. After his military service he began working for the Southern Pacific Railroad as a brakeman and conductor, where he retired 42 years later. Glen has always had a passion for firearms, which led him to Browning Arms Company at the age of 63. Over the past 23 years his vast knowledge of firearms has helped many collectors throughout the country. Glen retired as the Browning and Winchester Historian in 2014. He immediately began volunteering at the Browning Firearms Museum at The Union Station in Ogden, Utah.
Naudine started working at Armstong Sporting Goods shortly after her graduation from high school as a secretary and bookkeeper for more than 25 years. She began volunteering at The Golden Hours Senior Center in 1995. She was a member of the advisory board for ten years and is currently serving her 22nd year as a member of the Senior Council.
Her love of crocheting and knitting has provided her the opportunity to make preemie clothing and stocking hats for local hospitals, shelters, and overseas military units, as well as lap blankets for veterans at the George E. Wahlens Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah.
They enjoy their home in Ogden Canyon which they share with their beautiful kitty Cocoa. Many parties and gatherings take place there and everyone is always welcome. Early morning rummy and card games are a ritual at the Jensen home. They are both avid readers and look forward to the next James Patterson book.
You can always find Glen working around the yard, fishing on the river or shooting pool with his boys at Douglas while Naudine quilts, crochets, sews or knits on her next volunteer project.
Their greatest joy is spending time with their family. Lunch with the 12:00 o' clock lunch bunch at Criddle's Cafe, Sunday morning bowling at Ben Lomond Lanes or planning the next trip to St. George.
Family get-togethers are the best!
They have three children: Linda (Terry) Mount, Kirk (Cindy) Jensen, and Jeffrey (Kori) Jensen; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Mom and Dad, you have always been a great example to us by encouraging and inspiring us to do our very best. You have created many amazing memories and we appreciate everything you have and continue to do for us.
We will celebrate their anniversary and Glen's 91st birthday with an upcoming family dinner.
Congratulations Mom and Dad on your very special day!