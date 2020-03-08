Happy 60th Anniversary!: Hartmut and Dorrene Ericksen Jeske

Hartmut and Dorrene Ericksen Jeske, married March 11, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. Hartmut (Hart/ Harry) was born in Driesen, Prussia, Germany. He grew up in Germany where he attended school and an apprentice program. June 1954 he immigrated to America with his parents and brother.
He is employed by Richards Sheet Metal where he has worked 62 years. He's been a registered Scouter for 30 years and helps Dorrene in her various Scouting positions. They both were awarded the Silver Beaver Award.
He is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in a number of positions including Bishop. Harry and Dorrene served a mission at the Ogden Temple Visitors Center in the 1980s.
Dorrene grew up in Logan and attended school there except for the last two years of high school.
Her family moved to Ogden in August 1954 and she graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber Jr. College. She has always been active in the community, serving in PTA 26 years, Scouting 48 years, the Ogden School Board 4 years and the Ogden City Council 4 years. She is an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many different positions. She is a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She worked at Hill Air Force Base, IRS, Lake Bonneville Council BSA, Defense Depot Ogden and was a licensed Insurance and Securities agent.
Harry and Dorrene have four sons, Lindsey (Kumiko), Japan, Craig, Layton, Loren (Celeste), Reno, Nevada, and John (Nikki), Roy, and 14 grandchildren, Amy, Yuko, Devin (Kelli), Nitasha (Kevin) Graf, Colton, Jessica (Ramon) Buenrostro, David (Kyja), Melissa, Stephen, Nathan, Griffin Peralta, Jordan, Skyler, Dawson, and 14 great-grandchildren. They celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and Dorrene's brother, and sister at a dinner at the Timbermine. Later in the year Harry and Dorrene plan to spend a week at beautiful Island Park, Idaho.