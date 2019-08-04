Happy 70th Anniversary!: Ivan and LuDene Bowen Carter

Ivan and LuDene Bowen Carter are celebrating 70 amazing years together.
They were married on August 3, 1949, in the Logan Temple. With the exception of the 16 months they spent in Cortland, New York while serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, they have lived in the beautiful Morgan Valley their entire married life. Ivan and LuDene also loved serving as ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple for 13 years. They have formed many treasured friendships in their community and through their mission and temple service.
They are the parents of nine children: Roger Carter (deceased), Susan (LeRoy) Wilcox, Mike (Cart & Tori) Carter, David (Lorna) Carter, Bob (Pam) Carter, Kent (Cindy) Carter, Becky Carter, Shawn (Lacey) Carter, John Carter (deceased) and Lisa Reeder. They have been blessed with 33 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
They are planning to celebrate this wonderful occasion at a family dinner on Sunday.