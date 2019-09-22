Happy 70th Anniversary! : James & June Frew

Frew Jim and June (Carver) Frew were married September 20, 1949, in the St. George Temple.
They are the parents of one son, Scott (Princess), six Grandchildren, Lisa McCormack, Nathan (Kadee) Frew, Gina Frew, Jennifer (Jameson) Whiting, Jacen (Kylie) Frew, Tyler (Allie) Frew and 16 Great-Grandchildren.
Jim retired from the Weber County Sheriff's Department and June from the Defense Depot in Ogden. They are longtime residents of Hooper and now reside at Fairfield Village in Layton. They celebrated with their family.
Happy Anniversary Mom and Dad! Thank you for being such a great example of love, service and sacrifice to all of us! We love you very much!