Happy 60th Anniversary!: Jay and VerDene Allen Whittier

Jay and VerDene Allen Whittier June 18th, 1959 drove their 1950 Buick on a 2-lane highway to the Salt Lake Temple to be married. With family at their home in Clinton Saturday, June 22nd, a celebration was held in their honor.
Greatest joy of their 60-year journey their family, seven children, 27 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, they love spending time with them. They have had continuous callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including a mission to Martin's Cove, ordinance workers in the Ogden Temple. They love camping with family and Good Sams group. Recently they celebrated Jay's 80th birthday with their children at a Park City Resort. Jay worked as an electronic engineer for 47 years 7 years before retiring he traveled the world for his company.