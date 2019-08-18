Happy 60th Anniversary!: Jeanne (Kroksh) & Wayne Cook

Jeanne (Kroksh) and Wayne Cook were married in the Salt Lake Temple 60 years ago. They celebrated this great occasion with their family at a luncheon at Maddox in Brigham City.
They are parents to four children: Cindy (Brad) Gurr, Jeff (Tina) Cook, Lisa (Alan) Saunders and Brian (Jenny) Cook. They are also grandparents to twelve and great-grandparents to eight.
Their family wants them to know how grateful they are for all they have done for them and for the great example of service to others they have been. We love you!