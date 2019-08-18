Happy 50th Anniversary!: Jeffrey Lynn and Linda Jean Burt Smith

Jeff served an LDS mission to the North Central States and returned to college life right after. Linda became acquainted with Jeff when he would come to the house to study with her older brother, Steve, who was Jeff's lab partner at Weber State College. Much to Steve's annoyance, Linda was always hanging aroud when Jeff came over to study. Much to Linda's annoyance, Jeff would often bring girls over for double dates with Steve. After about a year, and with high school graduation done, Jeff finally paid attention to Linda! They began dating while both attended college and participated in the Ogden LDS Institute Choral. On Valentine's Day 1969, Jeff proposed to Linda.
Jeff and Linda were married in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple on August 15, 1969, which is also Linda's parents anniversary and Jeff's mother's birthday! Early on, they discovered an amazing connection to each other's' families. Jeff's dad, Kale Smith, was named after his father's childhood friend, Cale Burt, who was Linda's grandfather! Their union must have been a match made in heaven!
When they first married, Jeff's job was cleaning the saws in the meat market section of the Dinner Horn Food Store after hours. Linda worked for J.G. Read Brothers in the office until having her first baby. Jeff went to work for Carter's Supply, where he worked as a shop manager. He later graduated from Weber College and became employed at Cutter Lab, where he remained with the company as it changed to Delmed and Fresenius. He retired as a sterilization software engineer after 38 years. Linda returned to work when all five of her children were in school. She retired from Green Acres Elementary as the school librarian after 26 years. She had automated the first elementary school library in the Weber School District, teaching computer skills to other librarians.
Their hobbies throughout their married life have included camping, dancing, family events, temple attendance, family history, and watching Hallmark movies together. Jeff enjoys fixing and building things, and helping other people. Linda enjoys sewing, quilting, and planning family activities. Their own family of five children has grown to include 19 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Their children are: Steven (Lisa) Smith, Jodi Smith, Connie Linder (deceased), Sara (Steven) Croft, and Paul (Ceptember) Smith. The most important things to Jeff and Linda are family, service to others, dedicating their lives to the gospel of Jesus Christ and each other.