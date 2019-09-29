Happy 70th Anniversary!: Joseph F. and Cleon R. Parkinson

Happy 70th Anniversary to Joseph F. and Cleon R. Parkinson. Joseph and Cleon were married on September 29, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were both born and raised in Cache Valley, and after marrying, they moved to the Ogden area. They finally settled in Washington Terrace, where they have lived for over 60 years and still reside.
Joseph served in the US Navy during World War II, and then spent over 40 years working for the Federal Government; first for the Army at 2nd Street and then Hill Air Force Base. Cleon worked for a local drapery shop as a seamstress and for Sears. They are both faithful and active members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in many callings.
While they were still able to, they enjoyed traveling, exploring the US and the LDS Church history sites. They also spent every January in Arizona, and summers at their mountain property at Sourdough.
Joseph and Cleon have three children, Joseph D. (Marla) Parkinson, Marlene (Jim) Cummings, JoAnn (Rick) Wessman, nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Their eternal family is the most important thing in their life. They will celebrate this special milestone at home with family.