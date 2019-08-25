Happy 50th Anniversary!: Ken and Patsy Alberston

Ken and Patsy were married on August 22, 1969, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They have three children, Jan Albertson, Leslie (Kolby) Jakeman, and Cindy Albertson. They have 3 grandchildren, Kaia, Aisly and Owen.
Ken and Patsy met while in High School at the Burley, Idaho Arctic Circle where Patsy was working. After they were married, they moved to Salt Lake City to pursue their education, Ken at the University of Utah and Patsy at the LDS Business College. They both had several jobs, but Ken retired from the Packing Division at Parker Hannifin Corporation where he was the Oil and Gas Market Manager and Patsy retired from the Salt Lake Community College where she was the Administrative Assistant for the Psychology and Sociology Department.
Ken and Patsy enjoy being with their family and spoiling their grandchildren. They also love spending time with each other camping, fishing, 4-wheeling, boating, snowmobiling, traveling and serving in the LDS Temple.