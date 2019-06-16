Happy 60th Anniversary!: Larry and Audrey Henrie

Larry and Audrey Jones Henrie are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month.
They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on June 11, 1959. Larry was born August 11, 1935, in Manti, UT and Audrey was born in Samaria, ID; December 4, 1936.
Larry and Audrey met in an institute class at Utah State University. They were asked to teach a class together. The first prayer meeting in that class their eyes met. To Larry, it was love at first glance. To Audrey, it came later. Six months later, they were married in the Logan Temple. They both graduated that same year from Utah State University. Larry received his degree in music education and Audrey in elementary education. They both taught school in Coalville, UT for five years, then they moved to Gunnison, UT (Larry's home town).
Larry was a high school counselor for 32 years and was named high school counselor of the year for the state of Utah, in 1988. Audrey taught elementary school for 20 years and was an outstanding teacher who was loved by her students. They are blessed with three children, Loralee (married to Jim Pollock), Paul (married to Maradee), and Ruth (married to Kevin Beals).
Larry and Audrey have had a wonderful life. They have traveled the country in their motorhome for over 30 years. They have toured in Great Britain and Ireland, and most of the other countries in Europe. Also, they have toured in Greece, Cyprus and Egypt. They are both active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served an Inner-City Mission for 18 months in Ogden, UT; for the church. It was a wonderful experience for them.
The family wants them to know they are loved and wish them many more anniversaries to come.