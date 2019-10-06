Happy 50th Anniversary!: Larry Ellwood and Louvonne Hart Newman

Larry Ellwood and Louvonne Hart Newman recently celebrated 50 years of amazing adventures together. They were married on September 5, 1969, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They met while attending BYU in Provo, and have lived in Salt Lake City, Paradise, Brigham City, Ogden and now are residing in Willard, Utah.
Always a dedicated provider for his family, Larry has worked in several fields including managing a car rental agency, selling appliances, home construction, brick masonry, a Thiokol technician, and currently is employed at Autoliv. Louvonne has had varied careers as well, mainly bookkeeping for a law firm, several positions at Autoliv, and currently as a customer service representative at the IRS.
Throughout these years, they have served in various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have also held positions in the communities where they have lived with 4-H programs, scouting programs, and sports programs.
They would say they find their greatest pride and joy in their family. They have two children, Melanie (Kelly) Thorpe, Jared (Amber) Newman and five grandchildren (Porter, Ryann, Jantzen, Cutler, and Brighton).
Larry and Louvonne hope to retire sometime, but in the meantime will continue to enjoy gardening, camping, traveling, quilting, golfing and spoiling their grandchildren as they continue their service and devotion to their family while experiencing all the ups and downs of their amazing adventures together!