Happy 70th Anniversary!: Laura Harris & Wayne Eugene Wilde

Laura Harris and Wayne Eugene Wilde of Pleasant View celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2019. They commemorated the occasion with a family gathering.
They were married on June 10, 1949, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple.
Family is their number one priority. Their seven children and spouses are Karen and Thayne Fry, Keith and Sharon Wilde, LaMar and RaNae Wilde, LaRae and Bryan Morris, JoAnn Wengreen, JoLyn and Russ Adams, and Brent and Cindy Wilde. They have 27 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He graduated from Ogden High School and worked at Hill Air Force Base, retiring after 33 years. He enjoys gardening, square dancing, horseshoes, and reading.
She graduated from Weber High School and has been a homemaker. She enjoys flower gardening, reading, crocheting, crafts, music, and tap, line, round and square dancing. She was the Utah Square Dance Association secretary in 1973.
They enjoyed traveling, camping and were members of Over The Hill Sams and The Antelopers Club. They were snowbirds and went to Arizona during the winter for over 30 years.
Active in the LDS Church, they are members of the Pleasant View LDS 12th Ward. They served a proselyting mission together in Indianapolis, Indiana, and in Inner City Ogden.
Many family traditions in their back yard include breakfasts, cookouts, and potlucks with many varied games, including volleyball, tractor rodeo, crazy golf, and bean bag baseball. They are happiest when family is around.