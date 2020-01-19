Happy 60th Anniversary!: Lynn and Patricia Craythorn

Lynn and Patricia Craythorn of Syracuse will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with their family on a Mexican Riviera Cruise. They were married on Jan. 16 1960 in Clearfield, UT. Their vows were solemnized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Logan Temple on May 23, 1998.
They raised their four children in Syracuse, where the couple continues to reside. They have 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.
Lynn & Pat served a church mission in Russia starting in 2011 and loved the experience! They have many wonderful memories of that time and keep in touch with many of the missionaries they were fortunate to serve alongside.
They both continue to be very active in their church and with their family, attending multiple events supporting their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The world is a better place because of the service and love given by this great couple!
????
Happy Anniversary Dad & Mom!