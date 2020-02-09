Happy 50th Anniversary : Mel and Patsy Andersen

Melvin B. and Patsy (Topping) Andersen were married February 12, 1970, in the Logan Temple and were older than many brides and grooms so they did not expect to make it to their golden anniversary. Upon marriage Patsy became an instant step-mother and now they have quite a posterity.
Children are Rev. Jeri Linn, Steven and Karen Andersen, M. Dan and Kaye Andersen, Kit and Janet Andersen and Teresa and Mike Rigby. Grandchildren Shannon, Jennie, Laura and David, Shawna, Lance and Kara, Vicky and Kurt, Dr. Rebecca, Steven and Anita, Dr. Cody and Patricia, Mark and Cassie, Melissa and Curt, Kathryn and Andrew along with 24 great-grandchildren, twelve boys and twelve girls.
Mel was a draftsman for many energy and mining companies and retired from Northwest Pipeline... Patsy always liked office work and retired early from Prudential Insurance and again from Davis County Justice Court. They were always active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities, the highlight of which was their service as ordinance workers in the Bountiful Temple for 16 years.
Mel was a hunter with the sons and grandsons and Patsy joined him for fishing trips, with or without the horses, and many horseback trips, with or without fishing. Age has taken its toll so the celebration will be very subdued, but they did make it to 50 years of marriage.