Happy 50th Anniversary!: Michael & Shirley Bouwhuis

Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Shirley Bouwhuis of Layton, Utah celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 13, 2020 at Maddox Steak House in Brigham City, Utah surrounded by family and friends. It was on this day in 1970 that Mike and Shirley were married in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity and were sealed to their future family: Brady (Emily) Bouwhuis, Brittany Rasmussen, Megan (Tommy) Triplett, Marlee (JBJ) Patterson, Brenn (Kim) Bouwhuis, Micah (deceased). Michael and Shirley also have 17 grandchildren, who are the joy of their lives. Their grandchildren affectionately and lovingly call them Nanny and Papa. Mike and Shirley love to attend their grandchildren's religious and extracurricular activities. They also enjoy getting away with their children and grandchildren to Bear lake, Snowbird, and more recently to southern Utah. They are actively involved in their community. They love their church and have given dedicated service to the Lord over the course of their marriage in many capacities. While being married they have seen many changes in the world, however their love for each other has remained constant.

