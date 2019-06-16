Happy 50th Anniversary!: Mike and Sheryl Crossley

Friends and family of Mike and Sheryl Crossley are invited to an open house to celebrate their 50 years of marriage on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Willard LDS Church, located at 80 N 100 W in Willard, Utah. No gifts, please.
Mike and Sheryl both graduated from Box Elder High School where Mike generally was up to no good with his friends, while Sheryl tried to keep him from getting into too much trouble. They were married in June 1969.
Upon retiring from Autoliv in Ogden, Mike became a bus driver for the Box Elder County School District. He currently serves on the Willard City Council. When he has spare time, he can be found in his peach orchard with his grandkids.
Once their kids could mostly fend for themselves, Sheryl took a job as secretary at the Willard Elementary School, which she eventually retired from. She is interested in baking (especially pies), reading and playing the piano. Mike and Sheryl like to go on long drives and travel with friends.
Mike and Sheryl are the proud (and at times, exasperated) parents of Trista (Bryan Sullivan) Crossley of Mead, Wash.; Shayla (Rich) Nelson of Perry, Utah; Brock (Ketrina Dew) Crossley of Pleasant View, Utah; and Maresa (Chad) Whimpey of Morgan, Utah. They have seven grandchildren.