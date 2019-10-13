Dorothy Jane Stuart and Charles Ray Williamson were married on Tuesday, October 13, 1959, in Ogden, Utah at the City and County building. It was a nice fall day; sunny, in the low 60's. On their wedding day, a gentleman at the City and County building told them that they would be lucky to see 50 years together (celebrating 50 years in the picture) because they were so old (Jane 24 and Ray 29). Ray and Jane met at a bowling alley, and now here we are celebrating 60 years!
We celebrate today under a full moon. There have been 743 full moons since they married, 12 US Presidents, the cost of a Coca-Cola has increased from .5 to .99 cents and somehow old cowboy country-western music has evolved into Pop.
It's difficult to put into words or even imagine all the moments and circumstances that took place to bring us here today. From these two incredible individuals came five generations: five children, 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Generations that have spread, at one time or another, from California to Maine, Florida to Washington, across the Atlantic to Norway and Hungary, and across the Pacific to Indonesia.
Countless miles traveled and lives impacted. Ray served in the Army in Germany after WWII, then returned home to continue his work at Swift & Company as a butcher, before moving on to other jobs, and finally retiring from the Weber County School District. Jane has delighted family and countless students with her cooking over the years and also retired from the Weber County School District (she spent more years at Roy High School than all her kids combined). They've been enjoying retirement since the late 1990s: taking the occasional trip, swimming, reading, tending the yard and garden, playing cards, visiting their mountain cabin... but most of all they love home and family.
They are the ever loving unbreakable foundation of our family. We love you more than words say. Enjoy your day! Messages may be sent to cjwill67@gmail.com.