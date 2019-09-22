Happy 60th Anniversary!: Roger and Anne Moore

Mom (Mimi) and Dad (Papa) are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary! These two High School sweethearts were married in Ogden, Utah on September 25, 1959. They have lived throughout the Ogden area for all of their married lives.
They are both retired and enjoy daily trips to Walmart for Mom's many homemade recipes we all enjoy, and to run into friends to visit with, and often Home Depot for Dad's many projects he enjoys creating or fixing.
Roger and Anne are the proud parents of four children: Brad Moore (deceased), Nancy Moore (Wife Kim), Sie Moore, and Nikki Moore. They also love being Mimi and Papa to seven wonderful grandchildren: Daniel, Preston, Kali (Randy), Mitchell (Josi), Mason, Ashlee, and Austin. Along with their seven great-grandchildren: Randy Jr, Mia, Lisa, Tru, Jet, Anthony, and Blaire. Mom and Dad also welcomed "other children" in their home over the years and treated them as if they were their own.
Their children would like to say they hit the parent lottery with these two! Thank you for your love, support, and devotion to us all! We love you so much!
Help us celebrate these two AMAZING humans! Please email your memories and/or congratulations to:
Moorenicole923@gmail.com for compilation.