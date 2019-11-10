Happy 50th Anniversary!: Stan and Marcia Hamblin

Stan and Marcia will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary with a family dinner at Maddox. They were married on November 14, 1969, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have lived in Syracuse their entire life.
Stan has been a life-long dairy farmer. He retired from farming in 2013. Marcia worked as a ^mom^ until 1981 when she went to work part-time for Social Services until 1989. She drove a school bus for 29 years retiring in 2015.
Their greatest joy is their family. They have two children, Lance (Lawni) Hamblin, Monica (Shane) Kirkman. Six grandchildren, Morgan (Josh), Makayla (Hunter), Tyson (Lindsey), Austin, Tanner and Mason. Two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Daniel.
Stan and Marcia have made may fun memories with their family, whether it be on the farm or spending time at their cabin in the Uintahs. Snowmobiling, riding ATV's, fishing and even catching salamanders! Marcia enjoys golfing, Stan, not so much! However, they both enjoy traveling. They have been to various places in the states including Hawaii and Alaska. They have traveled to the Caribbean, cruised the Panama Canal, "backpacked" through Europe and planning a cruise through New Zealand and Australia to celebrate their Anniversary.
Happy Anniversary mom and dad, you're the best!!