Happy 50th Anniversary!: Steve Allen and Julia Anderson Burt

Steve Allen and Julia Anderson Burt are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 20, 1969, in the Salt Lake Temple. They met through the Weber State Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute Choir. He "stole" her purse until she agreed to let him take her home after choir. Steve told his mother that day that he "met the woman I am going to marry and she has red hair! I hate red hair!" Julia turned Steve down FIVE times before she finally said yes to marrying him! She does NOT regret saying yes.
They both graduated from Weber State- Steve with a degree in Electronic Engineering and Julia with a degree in Social Work. They have seven children and have been blessed with 23 grandchildren. Steve retired from Fresenius Medical Care and Julia retired from Majestic Elementary as the Librarian. They spend their time working at the Ogden Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints Temple, gardening, helping their sons with home projects and laughing with the grandkids. Steve's wry sense of humor continues. Julia tells Steve, "You tell the story, I'll correct it."
Happy anniversary!