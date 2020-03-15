Happy 50th Anniversary!: Steve & Carol Jensen

The children of Steve and Carol Jensen are excited to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents! Steven Blaine Jensen and Carol Jean Browning were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 18, 1970, They have been blessed to have seven children, all of whom married wonderful spouses. They also have 25 beautiful grandchildren so far. They raised their family in Utah, living in Kaysville for the past 14 years.
Carol worked for the I.R.S. and Hill Field for several years until Steve graduated from Weber State University and the University of Washington with a graduate banking degree. He then went on to work as a Banker for 20 years. Following his banking career, he went into private industry, working with the family business of RV dealerships, retiring in 2008 Together, Steve and Carol have enjoyed many traveling adventures. A favorite vacation with their kids was the annual Lake Powell trip, where many fond memories were created. Together, they have seen six of the seven modern wonders of the world, visited all the continents, with the exception of Antarctica, been on 23 cruises, visited 37 states, and 54 countries. Disneyland also holds a special place in their hearts. Carol was at Disneyland on opening day in 1955. They returned together for their Honeymoon in 1970. They have since been able to visit several times even to celebrate the 25th and 50th anniversaries of Disneyland itself. Since retirement, Steve and Carol love to spend their winters at their home in St. George, and their summers in Kaysville. They will be celebrating with their children at a family dinner at The Roof, where Steve proposed to Carol. Thanks Mom and Dad for your ongoing example of love and devotion. We are honored to call you ours.