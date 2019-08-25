Happy 60th Anniversary!: Vern and Lola (Harris) Child

Vern and Lola (Harris) Child, from Pleasant View Utah, are celebrating 60 wonderful years of marriage at a dinner with their family.
They met at a get-acquainted dance, in 1958 at the old Weber High School.
Vern grew up in Riverdale, Utah where he worked for his father fixing cars at Child's Garage. He later worked for and retired from the Weber County School District.
Lola grew up on her father's farm in Pleasant View, Utah.
They eloped to Malad, Idaho on August 21, 1959. She was 16 and he was 18. They were sealed a year later in the Salt Lake Temple on August 22, 1960.
They moved to Pleasant View shortly after they were married. They both graduated from Weber High School.
After 60 years they have nine children: Irene Payne, James and Elaine Child, Heber Child, Wayne and Jill Child, David and Amy Child, Linda and Steve Sanchez, Susan Child, Louis and Tavanne Child, Aaron and Katie Child. They have 33 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
They are active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Service to others has been a big part of their marriage.
They have served two separate service missions to the Ogden Cannery.
They are happiest when they are together and their family is around.