Happy 75th Anniversary: W. Douglas & Erma H. Wilson

Our dear parents, W. Douglas and Erma H. Wilson, have been married now for 75 years! They were married on August 10, 1944. They attended Ogden High School where they met and fell in love. Our dad has always said that Mom was the most beautiful girl in Ogden.
They raised their four children, Michael H. (Nancy) Wilson, LeAnn (Stephen) Tracy, D. Ben (JaNeil) Wilson, and Kurt Wilson, in their home in Huntsville where they have resided for the past 66 years. They have 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Erma is an excellent seamstress and has made many beautiful quilts, clothes, and other items. She has also dedicated her life compiling a history of Huntsville. Doug loves camping and fishing with friends and family, and creating beautiful wood frames in his wood shop.
Doug enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and was a flight engineer. Doug operated a family-owned florist shop. Doug and Erma both worked for various companies in Ogden; Doug retiring from Mountain Fuel Supply and Erma retiring from the U.S. Postal Service.
They were honored at a family celebration at Maddox Restaurant on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Happy Anniversary, Dad 2nd Mom! We love you!