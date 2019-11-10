Happy 90th Birthday!: Allen H. Larsen

Well I finally made it to 90 and I'm still rolling along.
I was born to H. Martin Larsen and Annie May Shaw on November 17, 1929.
I have three brothers left, Vern, Lowell and Bruce. I married the love of my life Lois H. Egan on September 8, 1949, and latter married in The LDS Temple for time and all eternity and just celebrated our 70th wedding anniversary. We have four children, Reggie, Shelly deceased (six weeks old), Kelly deceased (25 years old), and Terry. We also have three grandsons Christopher, Cody, Zac and Justin deceased (six years old), we have two great-grandchildren Matthew and, Kelly.
I retired from the Federal Aviation Agency in 1985 and then enjoyed Yuma, Arizona for 13 winters. We have since enjoyed North Ogden where I was born and raised. Well I guess I'll wait for the horn to honk and just keep rolling along... down the stairs down the hill and over the steps etc. We had a nice dinner with family . Family first always.