Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary!: Calvin Reid &

Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary!: Calvin Reid &

 Contributed

Lora Gaye (Carver) Bybee

They were married December 10, 1954, in the

Salt Lake City Temple. Children, Laurie, LeAnne, Bradley (Becci), Kevin (Laura), Kelly (Jennie), Chris (Tiffanie), Jennifer (Troy).

Congratulations Mom and Dad!

??? We love you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!