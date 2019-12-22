Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary!: Darrell and Brenda Rector

Darrell and Brenda Rector of Washington Terrace recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Brenda Brown Rector was born and raised in Rigby Idaho, Darrell in South Ogden UT.
They met at Henry's Lake Idaho, where she was working as a waitress, Darrell passed through on his way to Canada. Brenda graduated from Rigby High school in 1969 and attended Ricks College.
Darrell graduated from Bonneville High school in 1965. He joined the Marine Corps right out of high school, then served an LDS mission in Ohio. They were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple December 19. 1969.
Their first year of marriage was spent in Wurzburg Germany, where Darrell served in the U.S. Army as a chaplain's assistant. He graduated from Radio Broadcast school, and attended Weber State.
They have resided in Washington Terrace for the past 47 years, where they raised three amazing children, Bonnie,(Travis) Smith, Palm Springs, CA, Debbie, (Mike) LeBaron, Clearfield UT, Darin, (Lyndsey) Rector, Ogden.
Darrell retired the from the Army National Guard, 27 years, U.S. government DCMA, and still works part time driving shuttle bus at WSU. Darrell enjoys teaching his grandchildren to play the guitar, banjo and plays with the Pioneer chapter of the Old Time Fiddlers.
Brenda retired from Harrison Regent Retirement as Enrichment Coordinator, volunteers at McKay Dee Hospital, is an active member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Music is a special part of her life, she's currently a member of the Wasatch Master Chorale. She also enjoys cooking, sewing and quilting.
They have served in many ward & stake church callings, and five years as Guest Service Missionaries on Temple Square. They are currently serving as baptism coordinators, and help with sacrament service at a local rehab center. They love spending time with their children and nine grandchildren.