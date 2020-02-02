The children of Melvin Lee (Pete) and Aleene Stratford Peterson happily announce their parents 50th wedding anniversary. Mel and Aleene were married on February 5th, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple.
The following year Mel graduated from Weber State with a bachelor's degree in English literature and journalism. Soon after, he started a successful career in real estate. Mel is currently the broker and owner of Ogden Bay Realty and partner in Scott's Home Construction.
Aleene also attended Weber State and received an associate degree. She worked for a time at the IRS to support Mel through school. Aleene has been a full-time devoted wife and mother since then. They were blessed with their first child, Nathan, in the fall of 1971. Four more children followed: Jennifer, Kari, Sharyce, and Matthew. The couple purchased their first home on North Street in Ogden and lived there until 1978 when they moved their young family to Taylor.
Purchasing farmland in Taylor allowed Mel and Aleene to successfully raise a family as well as cattle and produce. Over the years the farm became a profitable business which is now known as Ogden Bay Farm and Produce. Mel and Aleene enjoy spending time at home, working on the farm, and being surrounded by their family. All five of their children are happily married and have brought beautiful grandchildren into the mix. They have been blessed with 18 sweet grandchildren who call them Papa Pete and Gramma Aleene. ??Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you!??