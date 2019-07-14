I want to express my deep appreciation to the many hole sponsors and donors who supported me.

Advanced Plumbing Frank Warner

Ogden Clinic American Auto Painting

Fred Vandyke and Family Flood AD

Black Diamond Rain gutters Glen Eagle Golf Club

Ogden Raptors Bob & Jane Betley

Golden Beverage Pinnacle Construction Certified

Ralph Kangas Jerry Fuentes Chris Thompson Chris Thompson

John Chevalier Remuda Golf Course

Christy Hatley Justin & Keri Fry

Ron Ferro (in Memory of Lynette Ferro) Coates Electric

Kellen & Jacki Waite Shelby & Cindy Lower

Connor Springs Ranch Kraig Moore

Shon and Suzi Woodland Dave Waite

Kurt Moore Skyline Cycle

D & M Distributing Laurie Morgan

Smith Optics Daily Rise Coffee

Lindquist Mortuary Snowbasin

Dave & Deb Benden Michael 'Sarge' Tovar

Terry Bitton's Dennis McKinstry

Michelle Williams The Barn Golf Club

Ed Denning Mort

The Horse Ed Kenley Ford

Mount Ogden Golf Course Tim Kenny

El Matador Nate Wintle

Toana Vista Golf Course El Monte Golf Course

Nelson Woodbury Tom Bashford

Also, a BIG thank you to all of those that came out and played! Thank you all for your kind support!

Cassie Williams

