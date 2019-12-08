Carolyn Pons: Another year and I'm still Here

This is a belated Thank you for all of the beautiful cards and letters that were sent to me on my 80th and 81st Birthday.
They are all very touching to me and I will treasure them for the rest of my life. The incredible gifts and generosity were appreciated more than you will ever know. I received numerous cards without a return address, so I am in hopes that I will reach you through this announcement.
Thank you for making my 80th and 81st Birthdays two of my best.
You will always have a special place in my heart, and I love all of you.
Happy Holidays!
Love, Carolyn