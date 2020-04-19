Congratulations!: Tige Voorhees of Farr West

Congratulations!: Tige Voorhees of Farr West

 Contributed

Hole in One! On 4/14/2020, Remuda Golf Course

Hole #12, Blue Tees, 105 yards Cleveland Wedge, Taylor Made Ball. Witnessed by Taelon Voorhees, Justin Voorhees and Jason Voorhees.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!