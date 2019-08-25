GOOD GRAVY LOOK WHO'S EIGHTY : LEONARD S. ROBB

Leonard S. Robb will celebrate his 80th birthday on August 26, 2019. He was born and raised in Ogden, Utah. After graduating from Ben Lomond High School and attending Weber State College, he served honorably three years in the U.S. Army 101ST Airborne Division.
On March 29, 1966, he married Judy Wallace and together they raised three children; Scott (Jody), Brad (Laurel) and Keri (Mike) Mayhew. They have nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter
Leonard worked 36 years at HAFB, four of which were spent in Okinawa Japan. He then retired and worked at the golf course a few years, before becoming a snowbird. He enjoys golfing, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.
His birthday was celebrated with a family BBQ.