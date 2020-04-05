Happy 100th Birthday!: Aiko Kusuda

Aiko Kusuda is celebrating her 100th Birthday.
She was born April 8, 1920 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Kameji and Miyoshi Okamura, the fourth of seven children.
She married the late Jimmy Kusuda, July 27, 1944, and has made her home in Ogden and South Ogden for the past 72 years. She has four sons; the late David and Donna (Denver, CO), Rob and Michelle (Stafford, VA), Keith (Salt Lake City), Mike and Debbie (Layton). Aiko has five grandchildren, two step- grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. In 1948, Jimmy and Aiko started Jimmy's Flower Shop in Ogden. She worked tirelessly alongside Jimmy to build the business. This year Jimmy's Flower Shop will mark 72 years of business in Ogden.
Happy Birthday! We love you! Thank you for your example of hard work, love, kindness and caring. You are an amazing lady!
We hope to celebrate this great milestone as a family at a later date.