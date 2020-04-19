Happy 100th Birthday!: Majorie Tobias

Marjorie Tobias celebrates her 100th Birthday! Marjorie was born April 18, 1920 in Malad, Idaho.
She has spent most of her life living in the Ogden and Roy area! She is a widow of a World War II navy veteran. A mother to seven children and a grandmother to 87 grandchildren, dating to five generations! She loved to sew, crochet and do ceramics! Now she enjoys playing cards and bunko with her family and friends! She attributes her long life to waking up every day making her bed and getting ready for the day! Also by being surrounded by the people she loves! Today we celebrate 100 years of her life! Amazing!
?We love her dearly!?